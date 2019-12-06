California barber recovering after being rammed by customer’s car

Paramedics treated victim Brian Martin on the ground with a broken right leg.
The barber posted on Facebook Friday afternoon he had a successful surgery and is now doing better.
Brian’s business partner Dustin Souders saw the whole thing. He said the suspect, 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo, was a repeat customer and brought her son in about three times per year.
Thursday, she complained to Brian of a scratch on her son’s neck during the haircut. That led to an argument.
Witnesses said two kids were in the car. The boy who had the haircut, around 7 years old, and another little boy.
Police say Delgadillo’s 2006 blue Toyota Prius should have major front end damage.
One customer who has been coming to Brian for 20 years said Brian is the nicest man.
KPIX went to the suspect’s Brentwood home. The family was very hostile and declined to comment.