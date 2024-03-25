New RV park open to travelers in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A new RV park is open for travelers in Cave Junction just in time for spring break.

The Cave Junction KOA has 63 full hookup sites and 4 deluxe tent sites. All of the spacious sites come with a picnic table and fire pit.

Also included is Wi-Fi for all guests, a fenced dog park, a playground, and an on-site camp store.

The owners say there is a grand opening discount on all reservations as well as events throughout the park’s first camping season.

For more information, visit the KOA Website.

