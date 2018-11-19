Central Point group save hundreds of animals in Paradise

D.J. Longbrake of Heavenly Hauling Transport and Rescue is teaming up with other animal groups in California to save hundreds of animals.
“It’s like nothing I have ever seen before,” said Longbrake. “We did the Klamathon and the Carr fire and several other fires and it’s not comparable to any of those.”
The crew has been working tirelessly for the past week, sleeping in their truck and using their own money to bring these animals to their owners. Longbrake said they will also be volunteering on Thanksgiving Day.
“For the animals, it’s just another day,” she added. “That means they need to be taken cared of and if nobody is taking care of them, then it’s a life or death situation for them.”
Longbrake said shelters are overflowing with animals as far as San Francisco. On the other hand, she’s also been able to deliver some good news to people.
“I’ve been able to call people and tell them that their house survived and that their animals are fine,” she said. “A lot of huge blessings have come through this for other people that realized they still have their pets. For some of them, that’s all they have right now.”
As Oregon and California residents work together to help care and reunite animals with their owners, Longbrake says all the help they can get from donations and volunteers will go a long way.
“They need as much support they can get. Not just now but for a long time. It’s gonna be a long road for them to rebuild.”
A GoFundMe Page has been set up to cover expenses. If you’ll like to donate, click HERE.
