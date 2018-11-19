Grants Pass H.S. Marching Band leave for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Bags were packed and busses were loaded at Grants Pass High School Sunday morning as the Marching Band leaves for New York City.
They have the honor of participating in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Parade officials said the band was selected out of hundreds of applicants for one of ten spots in the parade. Grants Pass is the only high school on the west coast that was picked.
One parent tells NBC5 News she’s thrilled to be with her son on this exciting journey to the Big Apple.
“The kids have worked so hard for this and they really do deserve this,” said parent Kendra Pongracz. “They have worked thousands of hours and they are amazing. This is a special opportunity.”
Their performance will be broadcasted around 10 A.M. on Thanksgiving Day.
