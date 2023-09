JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

Police said at about 11:39 p.m. Monday night, 85-year-old Charles Melvin Cole of Central Point was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 when he hit a Dodge Durango head-on near milepost 44.

Cole did not survive the crash and the other driver, along with his passenger, were hospitalized with what are reported to be minor injuries.

