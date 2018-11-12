Child dies due to injuries from west Medford apartment fire

Medford, Ore. – Just over a week since an apartment fire in Medford sent four children to the hospital. Tonight one of those little girls, Olivia Chapman, has passed away this weekend.
The fire broke out at Cedar Tree Apartments in west Medford on November 2nd. Six families were displaced. Four children and two adults were sent to the hospital. Two of the children that were rescued had been trapped in the building during the fire. Crews did manage to get them out but 5-year-old, Olivia Chapman, was sent to Portland with severe burns.
Staff at her school last week described her as an incredibly special little girl.
“She captures the heart of anybody that seizes her. She spunky, energetic, fun, strong will, spirited young girl,” Orchard Hill Elementary Principal, Shawna Schleif said.
Olivia’s mother, Trish Ellsworth, posted on her Facebook page on Friday saying Olivia was facing heart and lung problems.
According to their GoFundMe, Olivia was placed on life support after her heart stopped Saturday. Family members confirmed that Olivia did pass away sometime in the last 24 hours.
Firefighters have not announced what started the apartment fire.
