Veterans honored at annual Veterans Day concert

MEDFORD, Ore. — Veterans, young and old, gathered in Medford on Sunday to celebrate all of those who have and continue serving in our armed services.
Hundreds attended the free concert at Central Medford High school to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
The boy scout color guard presented the flag.
“The concert is to remember those who gave their lives fighting for our freedom and honor those who are still here,” said Diane Barnes, President of Southern Oregon Concert Band.
The event was accompanied by swing era tunes and classical music by the Southern Oregon Concert Band.
