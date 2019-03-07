City of Talent considering ban of single-use plastics

TALENT, Ore. — The city of Talent is considering a ban on single-use-plastics. City councilors met Wednesday night for a presentation on the “zero waste” initiative.
The ordinance would prohibit restaurants and grocery stores from using single-use plastic food items, including straws, bottles, and utensils in the city.
It comes after the council set a goal last year to phase out non-biodegradable waste. Talent Zero Waste is behind the movement in collaboration with Together for Talent Committee.
“We use them once and then we toss them and yet they sit filling our landfills for a long time,” said Talent City Councilor Emily Berlant. “There are cities all over the country and all over the world and they’re bigger organizations than just the city of Talent that are taking this on,” she said.
They hope to have an ordinance drafted by April.
