Home
Controversial East Medford development shut down by city commission

Controversial East Medford development shut down by city commission

Top Stories Video , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —  Dozens headed to a public hearing downtown at Medford City Hall Friday to voice their concerns over a proposed new development.  In its second public hearing, Medford’s site plan and architectural commission rejected the proposal.

A private developer is looking to put a new gas station, convenience store, car wash and coffee kiosk at the corner of East McAndrews and Springbrook.  It’s one of east Medford’s busiest intersections, but it’s almost exclusively residential.

“Given that this project meets all the code requirements, I think it’ll be very difficult for the commission to deny this project,” Matt Small, an architect with the project said.

Neighbors worry about the gas and associated health concerns, traffic congestion, noise, loitering, and how it could affect emergency medical access.

“Nobody in the neighborhood wanted this, it was a unanimous opposition,” Janis Jackson, East Medford resident said.

The proposal was rejected by a vote of 4- 1.

The commission is scheduled to adopt the final order on June 7th.  The developers will have the option to appeal during the meeting.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »