Controversial East Medford development shut down by city commission

A private developer is looking to put a new gas station, convenience store, car wash and coffee kiosk at the corner of East McAndrews and Springbrook. It’s one of east Medford’s busiest intersections, but it’s almost exclusively residential.
“Given that this project meets all the code requirements, I think it’ll be very difficult for the commission to deny this project,” Matt Small, an architect with the project said.
Neighbors worry about the gas and associated health concerns, traffic congestion, noise, loitering, and how it could affect emergency medical access.
“Nobody in the neighborhood wanted this, it was a unanimous opposition,” Janis Jackson, East Medford resident said.
The proposal was rejected by a vote of 4- 1.
The commission is scheduled to adopt the final order on June 7th. The developers will have the option to appeal during the meeting.
