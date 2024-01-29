Data Privacy tips for National Privacy Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – Sunday was National Data Privacy Day, a time for people to evaluate their data privacy practices.

Data privacy protects data from the risk of identity theft, fraud, and other activities. With almost 5.3 billion internet users worldwide it is easier now more than ever for hackers and scammers to access your information.

According to US Cellular here are five tips to help you protect your sensitive information:

Create a strong password

Review privacy policies

Keep your software up-to-date

Stay cautious of phishing scams

and Protect your data privacy

