ST. HELENS, Ore. – Columbia Fire and Rescue in St. Helen’s Oregon responded to a dog trapped on a steep cliff after falling from a trail.

Where the dog was stuck was so tricky to get to that a technical rescue team was called in, saving the day.

A very grateful owner was then reunited with their pup whose name happens to be Smudge.

Great work by the crew!

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.