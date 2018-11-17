Donations for Camp Fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. — There’s been an incredible amount of support from people wanting to help victims of the Camp Fire locally.
Lucy Meiss and a few other volunteers from southern Oregon drove down to Paradise on Thursday.
The crew was organized by Kathi Williamson who took down dozens of items including toiletries, clothing, and hay.
Most residents left their homes with only what they could carry.
Meiss said people are unsure of where to go.
“There’s literally people out there being fed, people sleeping out on the lawn, tents everywhere, just in bushes, in the fields…all over the place,” said Meiss.
The crew dropped off the items at Wheeler Ranch and Feed in Biggs, a city in Butte County.
If you would like to help victims of the Camp Fire, here are some of the places you can donate:
- The Salvation Army
- United Way of Jackson County
- United Way of Northern California
- TriCounties Bank 2018 Camp Fire Fund (GoFundMe)
- North Valley Community Foundation
- East Avenue Community Church of the Nazarene (GoFundMe)
- Northern Valley Catholic Social Services
GoFundMe has created a full list of verified campaigns raising funds to help those impacted. To donate, click HERE
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”