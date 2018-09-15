Emergency Preparedness and Safety Fair held at Rogue Valley Mall

MEDFORD, Ore. — Agencies from across the Rogue Valley came together Saturday afternoon for the annual Emergency Preparedness and Safety Fair.
The event aims to teach the community about each organization and the services they provide.
Participants got to play games and even see a black hawk helicopter land.
“The community really recognizes and supports Mercy Flights. The kids are always really excited to see the ambulance and to see us in our uniforms and the supplies we work with. It’s a lot of fun,” said James Chenoweth, paramedic with Mercy Flights.
The event is planned in partnership with national preparedness month.
