Josephine County Commissioners vote to settle Library District lawsuit

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County commissioners have agreed to settle a lawsuit with the Josephine Community Library Board.

In December, the library board announced its plans to take legal action against the county over the commissioner’s decision to allow a homeowner to opt out of the library district. The homeowner claimed his property did not benefit from being in the district.

At the time, the commissioners voted 2-1 to allow the opt out to move forward, which led to four other homeowners filing to opt out of the district.

The commissioners later decided to put all library district proceedings on hold while the county looked into the legalities surrounding district opt outs.

At the county legal counsel update Tuesday, commissioners voted to move the settlement forward as it was written.

“I move that we agree with the terms and conditions that we have provided with the plaintiff and that we also notify the parties involved of the new procedure,” Commissioner Herman Baertschiger Jr. said at the meeting.

Commissioners said they would continue to review the procedures involving district withdrawals at Thursday’s administration workshop.

In January, a circuit court judge ordered the commissioners to stop discussing these opt outs.

