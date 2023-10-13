Fire season officially ends in Jackson and Josephine Counties

JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES – The Oregon Department of Forestry has officially declared the end of fire season in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

ODF says consistent rain and new, green vegetation has allowed for all fire season regulations and Fire Precaution Levels to be lifted.

Across the 134 days of the 2023 fire season, firefighters responded to 207 fires for a total of 1,634 burned acres.

The largest fire of the season, the lightning-caused Smith River Complex, started in California before burning north into Oregon. ODF says while its firefighters were not able to respond during the initial attack, the district worked with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest and Bureau of Land Management to provide support as the fire burned north into Oregon. Out of the 85,429 acres burned in the complex, ODF says 1,440 of those acres affected its protected lands in Josephine County.

The second largest fire in the district was the Whiskey Creek Fire in Josephine County. ODF says this fire was stopped at 27 acres.

ODF says terminating fire season removes fire prevention regulations on equipment use and the use of fire debris for burning.

Before burning, ODF says to check with your local fire department to get any necessary burn permits and make sure it’s a burn day in the county.

