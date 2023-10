MEDFORD, Ore. – The award-winning Heart of the Rogue Festival is returning to Southern Oregon. Today (October 13) and Saturday (October 14).

The event has tons in store from wine tastings to the Boston qualifying Rogue Marathon to live music and local bites.

The event will celebrate the talents of local artists and businesses at pear blossom Park. More information is available here

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.