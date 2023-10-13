Students in Klamath County gearing up for eclipse

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – High School News students in the Klamath County School District are gearing up for the Eclipse.

Chiloquin junior and senior high school students got an interactive look into the annular eclipse during the special science lesson.

Joe Manado a high school advanced science and physics teacher who specializes in astrophysics taught the lesson.

Chiloquin elementary students also learned about the upcoming Eclipse from a special guest Amy Manado, a Portland State University professor.

The Manados will also be offering a free fun Eclipse activity for all ages from one to 3pm on Friday, October 13 at the Chiloquin Community Center.

