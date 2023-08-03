Fire suppression foam in Ashland Creek

MEDFORD, Ore. – Foam used by firefighters to put out a car fire last night got into Ashland Creek.

The vehicle caught fire in a lithia park parking lot near the pickleball courts.

It’s a total loss.

Ashland fire tells us because the engine block was made of magnesium, they used foam to combat the flames.

The fire spread to nearby vegetation but firefighters were able to contain it.

Some foam got into Ashland Creek, so city employees spent much of the day cleaning up.

Ashland Fire and Rescue’s Marshall Rasor said “this portion of the creek is downstream from the water treatment plant, it does then empty into bear creek. So anytime working around any [water] whether it be a pond, any water way, stream, river, you know there’s always a concern and the worry for contamination.”

Ashland fire tells us that the foam they use is nontoxic and bio- degradable.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

