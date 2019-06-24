Firework sales begin in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — Stands can begin selling fireworks in the Rogue Valley on Sunday.
The City of Medford is reminding citizens about changes to the city’s fireworks ordinance. Last month, Medford City Councilors voted to reduce the time period to use legal fireworks from 14 days to six days, from July 1 through July 6.
In addition, the penalty if you’re caught using illegal fireworks increased from $250 to $2,500.
Medford resident, Jennifer Cromer who buys fireworks every year said she doesn’t mind popping fireworks within the shorter time frame, but the increased fine is something she takes seriously.
“It’s definitely something that if I have a friend come over and got something illegal, I will not be participating because I do not want to pay 2,500 dollars,” Cromer said.
Employee Tommy Forsythe at Discount Fireworks Superstore said despite the new law in place, he’s not worried about losing sales this year.
“I don’t think anything is going to change,” Forsythe said. “I think that it’s going to be where they can basically build to watch what’s happening.”
The city wants to remind the public that it is illegal to discharge any fireworks in the east Medford hills, the greenway, or any city park or public school within city limits.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said they will be out on patrols ensuring everyone is following the rules.
“We want folks to use their common sense, don’t be too intoxicated, supervise children, don’t light fireworks in dry grass and have a way to put out any fires that do start like a fire extinguisher, a bucket of water,” Cpl. James Biddle said.
Safety is the biggest concern for everyone this time of year.
Cromer said she’ll be watching her son closely making sure she and her family have a safe fourth of July.
“I don’t want this to go away,” Cromer said. “I want it to stay because the kids love it, and I love it so I rather follow the rules, that way we can keep fireworks in Medford. ”
In Grants Pass, legal fireworks are only allowed on July 4 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., in certain areas.
The city of Ashland has prohibited fireworks altogether.
Oregon law prohibits the possession, use or sale of fireworks that shoot into the air, explode or travel on the ground for more than twelve feet.
You can head to your city’s website for more information or call your local fire department.
