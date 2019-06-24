Two hikers rescued from Mt. Thielson

MT. THIELSON, Ore. – Two Hikers were rescued from the slopes of Mt. Thielson over the weekend.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, two people from Minnesota were hiking on the Pacific Crest Trail near Mt. Thielson when they came across heavy snow. They subsequently lost the trail, nearly hiking to the summit of the mountain.
Due to the treacherous nature of where the hikers were located, they decided to activate SOS signals via their Garmin “inReach” communicators.
At about 9:00 p.m., rescuers were provided with information about the missing hikers. They were able to get within 1,500 feet of the pair but postponed the rescue until daylight due to safety concerns.
Eventually, a National Guard helicopter was called in from Salem. Crews were able to hoist the hikers on board the helicopter where they were taken to safety.
The hikers did not require medical attention.