Flat Fire containment and status

MEDFORD. Ore. – The Flat Fire continues to burn in areas South of Agness in Curry County.

The fire has grown to over 22,000 acres and is now 3% contained.

While that may not seem like much, fire officials tell us that a lot of work went into getting containment to this point.

Firefighters have continuously set up fire lines and controlled burns to slow the fire’s activity.

Firefighters are also very critical of what areas are considered contained.

PNW Team 3’s Lauren DuRocher said, “To get to that containment level it’s really a high bar that we put on that, we really want our make sure that when that line is in it’s really in a good spot where we don’t feel like the fire is going to move past that so because of that, that high threshold that we have, it takes a lot to get at a containment number.”

Fire officials assure us, work is being done diligently to slow the fire in any way they can.

Firefighters are also optimistic of the lower temperatures and higher humidity that are expected.

