Areas closed due to Flat Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – The ‘Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest’ has issued several closures, in light of the Flat Fire.

Among the closures are trails, roads, recreation sites and general forest areas.

These closures will continue until October 31st.

If you find yourself near the closed areas, they advise you to be careful, especially on the road.

Failure to comply with these closures can result in a fine up to 5- thousand dollars.

For a full list, you can visit the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest’s website.

