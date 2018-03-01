Fred Meyer halting guns sales to anyone under 21

(WCPO/CNN) – Kroger, America’s largest grocery chain, says it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns and ammunition to 21.
The grocery stores themselves don’t sell guns, but the company does sell weapons and ammunition at 46 Fred Meyer stores in four western states.
Kroger is the third major retailer in two days to impose new age restrictions.
DICK’S Sporting Goods and Walmart both announced age limit restrictions Wednesday.
The changes come in the wake of the school shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida last month.
In a statement, Kroger cited the need for quote “responsible gun retailers” to take action.