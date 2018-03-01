Equifax says hackers stole more than previously reported

(CNN) – Equifax says cyber-criminals accessed the personal information of millions more people than first thought in last year’s massive data breach.
Thursday, Equifax said it discovered another 2.4 million Americans who had their names and driver’s license numbers exposed.
The company said it will notify the newly-discovered victims and offer free identity-theft protection and credit monitoring.
The credit monitoring agency previously said hackers exposed the information of 145.5 million people.
That included Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers and addresses.
Equifax first reported the breach in September, three months after they discovered it.