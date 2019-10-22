Fry Peak fire burns 10 acres in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry crews are working to contain a ten acre fire around the Pleasant Creek area near Rogue River.
The Fry Peak fire was reported Sunday evening. The Oregon Department of Forestry sent out two hand crews and two engines to the scene.
They are currently working on putting out any remaining hot spots. What caused the fire is currently under investigation.
“At this point it is 100% lined, there are still some hot spots, it’s on a steep sort of area. There’s a lot of different logs and debris, so that’s been a little bit of a challenge for our firefighters,” Public Information Officer for ODF, Natalie Weber said.
Despite cooler temperatures and permitted debris burning, ODF recommends that people be very aware of the rules regarding burns.
Contact your local fire department to make sure it’s safe and whether you need a permit to burn. You should also call your county burn line to check if debris burning is permitted for the day.