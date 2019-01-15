Gov. Kate Brown talks homelessness, health care in State of the State address

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown (D) was sworn into office for her first full term as Oregon’s Governor Monday.
Brown first took the seat in 2015 after the resignation of John Kitzhaber. She won the special election the following year and was reelected this past November.
Gov. Brown says now is the time to focus on funding for education, fixing the state economy and building health care for all.
Those points were covered in her State of the State address from Oregon’s Capitol.
Governor Brown said Monday was bittersweet for her, as it begins her last four years as governor, but that it was still an important moment for our state.
During her address, she noted Oregon’s housing crisis, with a push to help the chronically homeless.
She talked about her budget and hopes to stabilize funding for the Oregon Health Plan, to invest more in Oregon schools and make higher education more affordable.
“Now is the time to put our state on a better path forward.” said Governor Brown, “the first step is to ensure that our democracy is strong, and fight every effort to undermine it.”
You can watch all of Governor Brown’s speech on our KOBI-TV NBC5 Facebook page.
In addition to the address, members-elect were sworn in as legislators including State Rep. Kim Wallan (R), State Sen. Jeff Golden (D), State House Minority Leader Carl Wilson (R) and State Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger (R).