‘Letters For Change’ helps write letters to state and federal legislators

MEDFORD, Ore.– Two South Medford high schoolers are hoping to bring about change by providing an opportunity for people to petition.
The project is called Letters For Change.
On Thursday, the two soon-to-be seniors, Bella Bushey and Yosalin Arenas, will host their project at the John L Scott building behind Tinseltown at The Village at Medford Center from 12 – 7 p.m.
People can show up and write letters to their state and federal legislators regarding issues like systemic racism, justice reform or teaching diverse history in schools.
At what feels like a historic push in our country, these two high schoolers are doing their part to try and help enact change.
“You know you can prolong it and wait when I’m an adult and I’m bigger I can start,” said Bushey. “But there’s nothing holding us back from starting now.”
“We have a whole template for people just in case they get stuck,” said Arenas. “But we also invite people to feel free to write whatever they want in order to address change.”
The two said they both were unable to attend the recent protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd.
However, they realized they could do their part to enact change through petitioning.
“We want them to give them ideas and solutions so that we can help them bring the change we want to see in a positive so that they’re more likely to listen to what we have to say,” said Bushey.
It’s a grassroots effort to help make incremental change. But it’s a movement by the youth to change the world for the better.
“Even if it’s one or two or 10 letters or 50 as Bella said, that each and every person, each and every single one of those letters was time and consideration and purpose to make change,” said Arenas.
If you’re unable to make it to the event, the pair said you can find more information and the address to send your own letters to your local legislators at oregonlegislature.gov.
You are also welcome to email your own letters to the group’s email at [email protected]
