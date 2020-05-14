Governor Brown plans to announce Oregon counties eligible to reopen

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown plans to hold a press conference Thursday morning to announce the list of counties approved to reopen under phase one.
Under Phase I of her plan, counties would be able to reopen as early as Friday, May 15th. Statewide retail guidance begins May 15th as well, with shopping malls reopening county by county as counties meet the prerequisites to reopen under Phase I.
There will also be expanded emergency child care statewide for families returning to work. The Governor’s office said Oregon child care providers have continued to operate during the pandemic with priority given to families of first responders. Beginning May 15th, emergency childcare will be expanded with new health and safety guidelines.
Governor Brown will make the announcement at 10 A.M. Currently, 33 of Oregon’s 36 counties are being reviewed to reopen starting this Friday, May 15th. You can watch the press conference live on our KOBI- TV NBC5 Facebook page.
