“Security and Safety” on agenda for Medford School District Board Meeting

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School District will be discussing safety and security at tonight’s (Thursday, March 7) school board meeting.

Last month we reported that some teachers and parents expressed safety concerns at the last district board meeting. It was just the day before that meeting occurred that Hedrick Middle School went on lockdown for what was later deemed a false alarm.

Several educators also expressed outrage that children who exhibit aggressive behavior often face little to no consequences.

According to MSD’s Public Agenda for this meeting, there will be a safety and security update. The meeting starts at 5:30.

For more information, you can head to the school district’s website.

