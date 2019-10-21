Grants Pass police hold event to teach teen safe driving practices

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass police are holding Drive with a Cop to teach teen safe driving practices.
This event pairs licensed teen drivers with Grants Pass police and trained driving instructors in their own cars.
The goal is to teach teens safe driving techniques and help them learn about the dangers of speed, impaired And distracted driving. Participants will even have the opportunity to wear impaired googles and hear from speakers about the impacts of teen car crashes.
Interested teens should contact Grants Pass School Resource Officer Jennings Stewart (541) 450-6260 or [email protected] and complete the registration application for consideration. Space is limited.
Teens must be 16-19 years old and have a driver’s license and insurance to participate.
