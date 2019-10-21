Jackson County Sheriff holds neighborhood watch workshop

Home
JACKSON CO., Ore. — The Jackson County sheriff’s office is holding a workshop next week for people who want to start a neighborhood watch.

This event is intended for people in the Ruch and Applegate areas. The office says they plan to talk about how to start a watch group share information with neighbors and give out crime prevention resources. There is no charge to attend.

If you’re not in the Ruch and Applegate areas and want to hold a meeting for your community please contact Deputy Mike Hermant at (541) 531-6089 or [email protected]

