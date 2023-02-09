Here are the latest Trail Blazers rumors ahead of NBA trade deadline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, just days away, and the Portland Trail Blazers have been actively involved in trade discussions, according to multiple reports.

Jarred Vanderbilt may be included in a three-team trade between Lakers, Jazz, Timberwolves (Feb. 8)

Charania and Fischer both reported that the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are discussing a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation to the Jazz and Mike Conley Jr. to the Timberwolves. Charania and Fischer said the discussions are ongoing and Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley have been included in “versions of the framework” of the trade. Vanderbilt has heavily linked to the Blazers as a potential trade target leading up to the deadline.

Knicks among teams interested in trading for Josh Hart (Feb. 8)

Scotto reported that the New York Knicks “have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers swingman Josh Hart.” Ian Begley, who covers the Knicks for SportsNet New York, also reported that the Knicks are “doing some due diligence” on Hart ahead of trade deadline.” Scotto also reported that Hart has been linked in trade reports to the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. Read the full report

Blazers have called 76ers about Matisse Thybulle (Feb. 8)

Scotto reported that the Blazers are among many teams that have “expressed exploratory interest in trading for Sixers back-to-back All-Defensive player Matisse Thybulle at various points this season.” Scotto reported that in addition to Portland, other teams that have called the 76ers about Thybulle include the Hawks, Kings, Warriors, Pacers, Bucks, Mavericks, Hornets, Raptors and Suns. The 6-foot-5 guard has been named to the NBA’s All-Defense second team the past two seasons, but he’s averaging a career-low 12.1 minutes per game this season. Thybulle, 25, averaged 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game last season. The Blazers and 76ers also had trade discussions about Thybulle last offseason. Read the full report

Blazers among teams ‘linked to [Raptors forward OG] Anunoby’ (Feb. 7)

Fischer reported that Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been a “buzzy” name on the trade market and lists the Blazers among a large group of teams that have “been linked to Anunoby in recent days.” The other teams include the Pelicans, Grizzlies, Knicks, Pacers, Lakers, Suns and Nets. Fischer said teams have considered the Raptors’ asking price for Anunoby to be “quite steep.” Previous reports have indicated that the Raptors want multiple first-round draft picks for Anunoby. Anunoby, 25, is a 6-foot-7 small forward and one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He’s averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season for Toronto. The Blazers and Raptors engaged in trade discussions centered around Anunoby last summer before the NBA draft. Portland cannot trade any first-round picks at the trade deadline unless it removes the protections (through 2028) for the first-round pick it owes to Chicago as part of the 2021 trade for Larry Nance Jr. Read the full report

Blazers ‘are trying to buy,’ Windhorst brings up Jerami Grant (Feb. 6)

Windhorst asked a question about a Trail Blazers player during a podcast on Monday that doesn’t qualify as a trade rumor, but considering Windhorst’s sources and his history of asking leading questions about teams and future trades (remember his ‘What’s going on in Utah?’ discussion last summer?), it merits mentioning here. On a cross-over podcast Monday with Lowe, Windhorst asked the following question: “Are we 100% sure, 100%, that the Blazers are holding Jerami Grant? Are we 100% sure about that?” Lowe said he thinks the Blazers are a “wild-card” team and a “team to watch” at this deadline, but he said he doesn’t think Portland will trade Grant. Windhorst later reported, for the second time in the past few days, that “the Blazers are trying to buy” and added the following: “I would say Fred Van Vleet, OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic — three guys I’m going to be having a lot of conversations about between now and Thursday. Secondary list: Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine.” It was reported earlier that the Blazers offered Grant a maximum possible extension of four years and $112 million but Grant hasn’t accepted the offer, “largely because the Blazers can extend him a larger contract with an additional fifth year when free agency begins June 30.” Listen to the full podcast

‘High likelihood’ Jarred Vanderbilt is traded to Portland at deadline (Feb. 6)

Moore reported that there is a “growing belief” among league sources that Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt “will be moved for a lower set of assets.” Moore further reported that “league sources confirmed a high likelihood of Vanderbilt winding up in Portland.” Vanderbilt is a 6-foot-9 forward and a strong defender. He’s averaging 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 24.2 minutes per game for the Jazz. In a potentially related report, Tony Jones, the Utah Jazz beat reporter for The Athletic, reported that “the Jazz have an offer for Vanderbilt from a Western Conference team that would net them multiple second round picks.” Could that Western Conference team be the Blazers? Portland has numerous future second-round picks they could include in a trade. Read the full report from Moore

Cavaliers, other teams expressing ‘strong trade interest’ in Josh Hart (Feb. 4)

Stein reported that multiple teams have expressed “strong trade interest” in Blazers guard Josh Hart, including the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stein said Hart is among the players most likely to be traded at the deadline. Read the full report

Jusuf Nurkic’s contract depressing his trade market (Feb. 4)

Fischer reported that the Blazers have made Jusuf Nurkic available on the trade market, but “there does not seem to be great interest from opposing teams on taking on the final three seasons of Nurkic’s four-year, $70 million deal.” Stein also reported that the Blazers have made Nurkic available and said trying to trade him “hasn’t been easy given the three seasons left after this one on the 7-footer’s four-year, $70 million contract.” Nurkic’s annual salary ranks 15th among centers in the NBA. The Blazers reported Friday that Nurkic will not return to the court until after the All-Star break as he recovers from a left calf strain. Nurkic is averaging 13.8 points, 9.4 points and 2.9 assists this season. Read the full report

Nassir Little ‘name to monitor’ in trade talks with Jazz for Jarred Vanderbilt (Feb. 4)

Scotto reported that Blazers forward Nassir Little “is a name to monitor” in the trade talks between Portland and Utah about big man Jarred Vanderbilt. Earlier this week, Charania reported that the Blazers had emerged as a “strong suitor” for Vanderbilt. Little is averaging 5.9 points and 2.3 points in 16.2 minutes per game for the Blazers this season. Scotto reports that other teams have also talked to the Jazz about Vanderbilt, including the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers. Read the full report

Blazers ‘absolutely in buying mode’ (Feb. 3)

Windhorst reported that the Blazers are “absolutely in a buying mode.” He said he’s “heard them attached to some kind of role-playing bench players.” Windshorts also mentioned that if Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is made available in trade, he thinks the Blazers “would be very interested.” Listen to the full podcast

Blazers ’emerge as strong suitor’ for Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (Feb. 2)

Charania reported that the Blazers “have emerged as a strong suitor for Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt.” Charania said the Blazers are “among a few teams showing interest in Vanderbilt, who appears increasingly likely to be dealt ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.” A few months ago, Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was asked on a podcast which players he most wants to play with and he mentioned three players: Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby and Vanderbilt. Watch Charania’s report

Blazers a ‘possible destination’ for Suns forward Jae Crowder (Jan. 29)

Moore reported that the Blazers have been active in talks with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, among other teams, and that Portland is a possible destination for Suns forward Jae Crowder, who has sat out the first half of the season after asking the Suns to trade him. The 6-foot-6 Crowder, 32, is a good defender who can play both forward positions. Last season, he averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while starting 67 games for the Suns. He’s a career 34.6% 3-point shooter. Moore also reported that Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are available in trades, but Nurkic “would only be included for an upgrade at center.” According to Moore, league sources believe only three players on the Blazers roster are “untouchable”: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant. Read the full report

Blazers have offered Jerami Grant maximum extension of 4 years, $112 million (Jan. 27)

Fischer reported that the Blazers have offered starting forward Jerami Grant a maximum possible extension of four years, $112 million. Grant became eligible for an extension earlier this month. Fischer reports that Grant “has not accepted the offer, sources said, largely because the Blazers can extend him a larger contract with an additional fifth year when free agency begins June 30.” Read the full report

Blazers open to trades, ‘particularly Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic’ (Jan. 27)

Fischer reported that Portland “has given rival teams the impression the Blazers are open to discussing the majority of their players, particularly Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic.” Fischer wrote that the Blazers are looking for “size with athleticism, plus wing-shooting defenders.” Fischer also reported that Hart “has become one of the buzzier names among league executives this week.” Read the full report

Josh Hart is ‘a name that is very, very hot right now’ (Jan. 24)

Lowe reported on his Lowe Post podcast that Blazers guard/forward Josh Hart “is a name that is very, very hot right now. A lot of teams would like Josh Hart. … I think Miami will probably express some interest in Josh Hart. … There’s going to be a lot of noise around Josh Hart.” Listen to the full podcast (Blazers portion starts at 40:10)

Blazers ‘listening to all overtures,’ focused on improving roster as deadline approaches (Jan. 24)

Haynes reported that the Blazers “are intensely engrossed in improving the roster with the trade deadline approaching” and league sources are saying the Blazers “are listening to all overtures.” Haynes reported there are no plans for the Blazers to tank this season and “the organization remains committed to being opportunistic and creative in trying to surround franchise star Damian Lillard with a roster capable of competing with the best.” Read the full report

