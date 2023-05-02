Human remains found in rural Jackson County positively identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Skeletal human remains found in a remote area of southern Jackson County have been positively identified.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found in a rugged and remote area of the county on April 14 near the 3700 block of Old Highway 99 south of Ashland.

According to an initial autopsy, the remains were most likely that of a female.

On May 2, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were identified as 77-year-old Kris Heywood of Ashland.

Investigators said she was reported missing in September 2022.

“Our condolences to her friends and family,” the sheriff’s office said.

JCSO said the case does not appear to be criminal, but the investigation is ongoing.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.