HWY 199 closed near the Oregon-California border due to Smith River Complex

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Over a dozen wildfires continue to burn in Del Norte County.

On Tuesday, August 15, the U.S. Forest Service observed over 150 lighting strikes across the Six Rivers National Forest, resulting in numerous fires.

Just south of the Oregon border, the Diamond, Holiday, Kelly, and Prescott fires along with multiple other fires in the area have been grouped together in the “Smith River Complex.”

As of Thursday morning, the Smith River Complex covered an estimated 4,000 acres.

According to the USFS, the complex is being hit with an aggressive initial attack by firefighters and additional resources have been ordered for support.

Due to increased fire behavior, the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office issued the following evacuation notices:

Level 3 “Go Now”: Patrick Creek, Little Jones Creek, Copper Creek Drainage, Coon Creek/ 16n19 17n07.

Level 2 “Be Set”: Washington Flat, High Divide, Rowdy Creek, Pioneer/Panther Flat.

Level 1 “Be Ready”: French Hill, Big Flat/Rock Creek, Low Divide, Gasquet. These evacuation levels are accurate.

Caltrans District 1 said Highway 199 is completely closed in Del Norte County between Pioneer Road and the Agricultural Inspection Station near the Oregon border due to the Smith River Complex. Anyone who tries to travel on Highway 199 in this area will be turned around.

In addition to the Highway 199 closure, Highway 96 was closed from Seiad Creek Bridge #2-72 to 6.7 miles east of Scott River Road.

For the latest highway information, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

The Smith River Complex was 0% contained.

