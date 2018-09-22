Jackson Co. Search and Rescue educate families on being safe outdoors

GOLD HILL, Ore. — Jackson County Search and Rescue is educating local families on how to avoid getting lost in our beautiful outdoors.
2017 was a busy year for search crews as they responded to 174 cases.
That’s up from 120 cases the year before.
The program today, “Lost But Found”, teaches families how to be prepared for outdoor excursions.
Children and parents learned how to assemble a survival kit and what to do if they get lost in the wilderness.
Jackson County Search and Rescue say a lot of people get lost in the woods during the fall and winter seasons.
They want to remind the public to always tell people where you’re headed, have a plan and be safe.
