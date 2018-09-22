2018 Rotary Duck Derby

Proceeds go to start renovation of the Riding Arena at the county fairgrounds and to improvements to Jubilee Park in Cave Junction.
The grand prize winner, Mark Deathridge, won $15,000 towards the purchase or lease of a new vehicle from one of the sponsoring car dealers.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Communications degree. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling.