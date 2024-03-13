Concordia Choir northwest tour comes to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Concordia Choir is on its 2024 tour of the Northwest. On Tuesday night they performed in Medford at the First Presbyterian Church.

The choir has traveled by bus through North Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Washington and now Oregon, presenting folks with a 66-voice acapella choir.

Michael Culloton, Conductor of the Concordia Choir, says they’re seeing a kind of renaissance of Fine Arts post-COVID and people are excited to come back to concert halls and theaters. He says after months of practice and labor these college kids are excited to present their hard work to audiences.

About five years ago, we actually did a concert in this very space and it was so exciting because it was standing-room only and my colleagues just took note that we need to return to Medford. They like good choral singing, we like singing for audiences that enjoy hearing us.

Culloton says they’re now on their way to California where they will end their tour. If you missed the last concert, you can hear more about the choir at the Concordia Choir website.

