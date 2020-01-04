Home
La Clinica prepares to open second low-cost pharmacy

MEDFORD, Ore. — La Clinica is opening their second low cost pharmacy at their Wellness Center in Medford this month.

The Wellness Center is located on Biddle Road. The non-profit family health care center says it’s pharmacy offers affordable medication to customers. For example, an insulin pen that could sell for $360 elsewhere is available for $30 there.

With the pharmacy being so close to the clinic, pharmacists are in constant communication with health providers to ensure patients get the best care. The first low-cost pharmacy opened in Phoenix in November.

