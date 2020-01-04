La Clinica prepares to open second low-cost pharmacy

MEDFORD, Ore. — La Clinica is opening their second low cost pharmacy at their Wellness Center in Medford this month.
The Wellness Center is located on Biddle Road. The non-profit family health care center says it’s pharmacy offers affordable medication to customers. For example, an insulin pen that could sell for $360 elsewhere is available for $30 there.
With the pharmacy being so close to the clinic, pharmacists are in constant communication with health providers to ensure patients get the best care. The first low-cost pharmacy opened in Phoenix in November.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.