William “Huey” Huson murder case still unsolved seven years later

MEDFORD, Ore. — Today marks seven years since Valley Cab driver William “Huey” Huson was murdered. It’s one of the few unsolved homicides in Medford.
Murdered on his birthday, the question of who shot and killed Huson remains a mystery for both the police and his family.
“Someone knows something and we’re just waiting for that person to come forward,” MPD Lt. Mike Budreau said.
Police said on the night of October 20th, 2012, Huson was killed on the job while driving for Valley Cab. He was picking up a fare from Howiee’s in downtown Medford. The next morning around 5 a.m., police said his car was found abandoned in a parking lot near downtown Medford at 9th and Almond. Huson’s body was later discovered in north Medford.
“We didn’t get any good images of the suspect, in fact, the one image that we got him getting into the cab is from so far away, you really can’t tell anything other than it was another person,” Budreau said.
Police said they’ve spent a lot of time looking at surveillance videos from downtown Medford but haven’t been successful. They’ve also gotten a lot of tips, but nothing has led to an arrest.
“It’s unlikely that this killer did this without talking to anybody about it without anybody else picking up on the fact that he did it,” Budreau said.
For Huey’s 96-year-old mother and others in the community, they just want to know who did it.
“He was was just the greatest person,” Bettie Huson, mother of Huey Huson said. “Everybody loved him and he knew people and people knew him and it was really hard to see something happen to your dear one.”
“It’s just a frustrating situation,” Craig Owen, Owner of Valley Cab said.
Police said Huson was robbed, so they believe the crime was random. Police said cab robberies and murders are rare, which makes the case difficult to solve.
“We just want to reach out to them and encourage them to have the strength to come forward and to provide us with that information that will help point us in the right direction because this person needs to be caught no doubt,” Budreau said.
If you know any information on this case, you’re asked to call Medford Police.
