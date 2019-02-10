Jacksonville celebrates Year of the Pig

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The rain and snow didn’t stop the celebrations in Jacksonville Saturday morning where large crowds were decked out in red for the city’s Chinese New Year celebrations.
Families took to the streets to celebrate the Year of the Pig. The pig is one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac and is believed to be a symbol of optimism, luck, and hard work.
Organized by the Southern Oregon Chinese Cultural Association, members of the group and a few other organizations marched down California street with colorful dragons and other displays.
This year, the group was gifted a 61 foot-long dragon from the San Francisco Chinese American Community Foundation. The so-called “Mighty One” was refurbished for the event.
The group said the dragon will help carry on Chinese traditions for future generations and is a great way to ring in the new year.
The celebration also featured activities for kids, special foods, and a lecture on Chinese culture.
