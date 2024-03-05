Janell Howard expelled from Oregon City/County Management Association

BROOKINGS, Ore. — The Oregon City/County Management Association has publicly sanctioned and expelled former Brookings City Manager Janell Howard.

She was initially charged with a misdemeanor for theft back in 2002. But it was later reduced by the Curry County DA before Howard pleaded no contest. That carries the same legal weight as a guilty plea without admitting guilt.

Many in the city were upset that she kept her job. One Brookings Police Officer even resigned in protest. Howard was eventually fired this January by the City Council.

The OCCMA says Howard violated two tenants of the organization’s code of ethics. It said in a press release “The board found that Ms. Howard’s actions were egregious, as OCCMA members are held to a higher standard. An uncontested conviction and breach of public trust demonstrate a lack of integrity or a regard for the ethical responsibility of OCCMA members in their public, personal, and professional relationships.”

