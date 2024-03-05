2 arrested in Bandon – Drugs, Paraphernalia, Cash and Gun Seized

BANDON, Ore. — Two people are in jail after police responded to an overdose call.

According to the Bandon Police Department, the call came in Sunday at the Shooting Star Motel on Oregon Avenue.

Several doses of Narcan were administered to a man who was later taken to the hospital after being revived.

Police say a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia were in plain view while officers were responding.

The South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at the hotel where officers found about three-quarters of a pound of meth, a substantial amount of heroin, approximately 100 suspected fentanyl pills, and more than $1,300 in cash, as well as a gun.

52-year-old Diana Gonzalez Salinas and 40-year-old Roy Helio Espinosa were both arrested as a result of this investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.