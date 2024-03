MEDFORD, Ore. — Certain services at the Rogue Valley Mall’s JCPenney department store will stop at the end of this week.

According to store employees, the company is closing the photography studio inside JCPenney this coming Saturday. The rest of the store is expected to stay open with no change.

Employees say this photography studio closure is happening to other JCPenney stores across the nation as well.

