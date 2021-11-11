Lights go out during race at Grants Pass Downs, leaves two jockeys injured

Jenna King
Posted by by Jenna King November 10, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 10, 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Two jockeys were sent to the hospital Tuesday night after the lights went out during a race at the Grants Pass Downs.

The downs tells us, it happened during race 11, the final race of the night and season.

The downs says jockeys, Patrick Henry Jr. and Alex Anaya, we’re sent to the hospital but were eventually released.

We’re told the horses were not harmed, and the race itself was declared a no contest.

Grants Pass Downs says it’s conducting an internal investigation with the Oregon Racing Commission to see what happened.

