Klamath County School District asks for local control from Gov. Brown

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath County School District board is once again pushing for more local control from Governor Kate Brown. This week, the school board sent its third resolution to the governor, urging the state to change its COVID-19 requirements.

“This resolution is not a request for or against masks, vaccinations, testing, or school closures,” said KCSD Board Chair John Rademacher. “It is a request to allow us to best serve our students and staff by applying appropriate measures to deal with specific school situations.”

The district said it wants to work with its local public health department to determine what’s best for its schools. “This third resolution is to go in as a message to our parents that we haven’t given up trying to have local control on the school,” said KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak.

The district board said it felt like they need to advocate for their community. They said in their resolution they feel “disenfranchised from the current process of governing education in their community.”