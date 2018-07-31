Level 3 “GO” evacuations issued for Elk Creek Road area

TRAIL, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation advisory on Elk Creek Road from Level 2 “Be Set” to Level 3 “Go.”
A Level 3 “Go” advisory is now in effect for the following addresses: 8800 to 17600 Elk Creek Road; Sugar Pine Road, all addresses; Dodes Creek road, all addresses.
A Level 3 “Go” evacuation means you should not delay leaving to gather any belongings or make further efforts to protect your home. This may be the last notice you receive.
A Red Cross shelter is set up at Grants Pass High School. An animal shelter is set up at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.