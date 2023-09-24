Local pumpkin patch opens doors early

MEDFORD, Ore. – Whether you’re ready or not, the first day of Fall has arrived.

And Pheasant Fields Farm wasted no time in opening up their pumpkin patch.

There’s plenty of attractions for families to enjoy.

The farm has a complete playground, food and drinks, small train rides, movies and even a paintball shooting range among other things.

And of course, a pumpkin patch isn’t complete without pumpkins which the farm has in spades.

In fact, the farm-owners say vegetation has grown great this year.

One of the owners, Ric Reno said, “we actually got irrigation water this year and so, we were able to grow some crops that we have not been able to do for the last two years. And that has been a blessing, we have really benefited from that. We got some beautiful pumpkins to offer people, we got a great corn maze, corn is tall, it’s beautiful.”

The owners also say that they don’t usually open the pumpkin patch this early.

But because they say it gets so crowded closer to Halloween, they wanted to allow people to visit before then.

