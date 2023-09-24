Ride the Rogue biking fundraiser

MEDFORD, Ore. – This morning, hundreds of bikers got to participate in the annual Ride the Rogue event in Rogue River.

The bikers had the options to ride different routes of different lengths.

It starts at a 20-mile route, all the way to the ‘Metric Century Route’ which they tell us is around 66- miles.

Once bikers finished up, organizers set up food, music and tables where you could buy Ride the Rogue merchandise.

They say over 200 people registered, which helps the Rogue River Greenway Foundation raise money to extend the greenway.

But they also say it’s a good way to enjoy and have fun outside.

Rogue River Greenway Foundation’s Laurie Nielsen said, “the greenway goes along the Rogue River, and we want to continue it along the Rogue River between Rogue River and Grants Pass but the event is for the community to come and just take a ride, it’s not a race.”

The Rogue River Greenway Foundation partnered with ODOT for the extension plans of the greenway.

Organizers say they’re happy to hold the event again but did tell us that this was the first year they’ve had smoke, which made some bikers cancel.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.