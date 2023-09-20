Morgan Fire grows to 500-600 acres prompting Level 1 evacuation warnings

remont

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – A new fire sparked yesterday afternoon in the F-Winema National Forest.

The ‘Morgan Fire’ is burning 19 miles east of Bly in Lake County.

It is around 500-to-600 acres in size and 0% containment.

With tricky weather conditions on the way crews are hoping to get a handle on the fire sooner rather than later.

Tankers, a type 1 helicopter, and multiple crews are working the fire.

It’s located in the Paisley Ranger District, where steep slopes are making it difficult for firefighters to access.

Originally, a type 3 incident management team was called in and has taken over the incident.

But now, it’s being upgraded to a type 2 team as the complexity of the fire continues to change.

“We’re very concerned with limited amount of private end holding which includes seasonal structures for the most part seasonal cabins and adjacent timber lands and ODF protected lands are a huge value at risk as well,” Interagency Fire Management Officer Jeb Koons said.

Level 1, Be Ready, evacuation warnings remain in place for the area in green on the map.

The forest service said they expect lower relative humidity and wind gusts up to 20-to-25 miles per hour Wednesday, which could increase fire spread.

I’m told by the forest service the fire is impacting ODF land and both agencies are now working together on the incident.

