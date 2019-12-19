Logos Charter School receives socks from Santa and local office company

MEDFORD, Ore. — Logos Public Charter School got a big donation from a Medford office company this week.
Office tech in Medford gave the charter school about 2,000 pairs of socks and LOGOS gave it right back to their school community. As a part of the Cozy Toes Project. The company launched the socks from Santa program. They matched every pair that was donated for the students about one thousand pairs in total.
“They believe in giving back to the community, so for them to get something in return from office tech has just been great,” LOGOS Executive Director, Sheryl Zimmerer said. “They’re thrilled they couldn’t wait to get into those bins and get a cozy pair of socks.”
Students received their socks today and even got to take pictures with Santa once they picked out their socks.
